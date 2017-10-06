TMZ

UFC 217 GSP & Michael Bisping Face Off

10/6/2017 3:27 PM PDT

UFC 217: GSP & Michael Bisping Face Off (LIVE STREAM)

Breaking News

Georges St-Pierre and Michael Bisping are comin' face to face for the first time in months to hype their UFC 217 super-fight ... and TMZ Sports is live-streaming the action.

Their first news conference got pretty heated -- with Bisping saying he could kick GSP's ass after "an all night f**king bender" -- so this one should be fireworks. 

Bros-turned-enemies Cody Garbrandt and T.J. Dillashaw﻿ are the co-main event for 217 ... and you know they're gonna be goin' at each other too. 

The presser is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. PT. Enjoy.

