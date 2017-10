Coldplay Performs with James Corden Even Better than Karaoke

Coldplay Performs with James Corden at Rose Bowl Concert

Coldplay brought down the house by bringing James Corden on stage Friday night to perform "Us Against the World."

Chris Martin and Co. filled the Rose Bowl and Corden was a surprise guest ... with some history. Corden had Chris Martin on his show last year for a Carpool Karaoke sesh. And turns out the Rose Bowl is Corden's thing ... he performed there with Coldplay last year.

The band also played a tribute to Tom Petty with a "Free Fallin'" cover ... and the crowd went wild.