Harvey Weinstein Begged Hollywood Execs to Save His Job

Harvey Weinstein made a failed attempt to save his job in the 11th hour, firing off an email to other studio execs and asking them to back him in his time of need.

Weinstein's email said, "My board is thinking of firing me. All I'm asking, is let me take a leave of absence and get into heavy therapy and counseling." He added ... "A lot of the allegations are false as you know but given therapy and counseling as other have done, I think I'd be able to get there."

As we reported, The Weinstein Co. fired its head honcho Sunday after the New York Times story alleging he'd sexually harassed employees, actresses and others for decades. It seems the letters of support were never sent, or simply weren't persuasive enough.

The Hollywood Reporter says Ron Meyer and Jeffery Katzenberg were among the recipients of the email

Weinstein laid it on thick though ... "I am desperate for your help. Just give me the time to have therapy. Do not let me be fired."