Janet Jackson Mum on JT and Super Bowl But Jenna Dewan Reunion Goes Down!!!

Janet Jackson Mum on Justin Timberlake Reunion, But Back with Jenna Dewan

Janet Jackson threw the hottest high school reunion Sunday night at the Hollywood Bowl, bringing back a ton of her OG backup dancers -- but she's not letting on if a Justin Timberlake reunion is in the cards.

We got Janet outside Lure Nightclub in Hollywood, where she held the after-party ... and asked if she and JT might reunite at Super Bowl LII. According to multiple reports, Justin's locked in for the halftime show -- so, you gotta wonder if they'll patch things up after 2004's infamous boob debacle.

If it's happening ... Janet can definitely keep a secret.

As for her backup dancers -- Miss Jackson gave them all some shine during the Bowl concert ... including Jenna Dewan Tatum, who originally debuted on Janet's 2001 "All for You" Tour.

They are a part of the Rhythm Nation ...