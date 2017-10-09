Marshawn Lynch Crushin' Cars in Army Tank for New Reality Show

Breaking News
Marshawn Lynch is going TANK MODE for his new reality show ... strappin' into an army-grade Abrams to crumple cars for fun.
And that's just a sample of the wildness Marshawn gets into for his new reality series "No Script," which debuts this week on Facebook.
In the 1-minute video, Lynch also does donuts in a race car, tries indoor AND outdoor skydiving and even takes B.P. with a damn sledgehammer.
But we think the best part was his Battlefield Vegas cameo ... where Beast Mode rides shotgun while a tank commander straight-up BULLDOZES a sedan. (Bonus: Marshawn is munching on a toothbrush for some reason.)
Dental hygiene is important.