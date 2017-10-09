TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Marshawn Lynch Crushin' Cars in Army Tank ... for Reality Show

10/9/2017 9:58 AM PDT

Marshawn Lynch Crushin' Cars in Army Tank for New Reality Show

Breaking News

Marshawn Lynch is going TANK MODE for his new reality show ... strappin' into an army-grade Abrams to crumple cars for fun.

And that's just a sample of the wildness Marshawn gets into for his new reality series "No Script," which debuts this week on Facebook. 

In the 1-minute video, Lynch also does donuts in a race car, tries indoor AND outdoor skydiving and even takes B.P. with a damn sledgehammer. 

But we think the best part was his Battlefield Vegas cameo ... where Beast Mode rides shotgun while a tank commander straight-up BULLDOZES a sedan. (Bonus: Marshawn is munching on a toothbrush for some reason.)

Dental hygiene is important. 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web