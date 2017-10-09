Raiders Fan: Donald Penn Is Lying ... He Threatened Me First

The Raiders fan who got into it with Donald Penn after Sunday's game claims the NFL star is lying through his teeth -- saying it was Penn who first threatened violence ... and he's got the proof.

TMZ Sports spoke with 27-year-old Sal Chavarria ... who says he only waited for Penn after the game because Penn challenged him to a face-to-face confrontation after some Instagram smacktalk earlier in the season.

Sal admits he was heavily critical of Penn's play on social media -- and was shocked when Penn hit him up in his DM to insult him and challenged him to "say it to my face."

Sal says he did NOT throw a water bottle at Penn during Sunday's encounter, as Penn has alleged -- and claims he has several witnesses to back him up ... including security personnel.

As for Penn's claims that Sal was trying instigate a physical assault in order to shake Penn down for money, Sal says that's BS too ... he doesn't want a cent from the NFL star.

The good news ... Sal says he's such a big Raiders fan, he's open to burying the hatchet with Penn -- if the Raiders ask him to.