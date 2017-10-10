Ben Affleck Calls Harvey Weinstein's Actions 'Completely Unacceptable'

Ben Affleck Harvey Weinstein's Actions 'Completely Unacceptable'

Ben Affleck is condemning Harvey Weinstein -- who helped make him an Oscar winner -- calling his actions "completely unacceptable."

Affleck says reading the allegations against Weinstein made him sick, especially because they'd worked together so closely on "Good Will Hunting" -- the 1997 Miramax release that earned Ben his first Oscar.

Rose McGowan seemed to be calling out Ben and his brother Casey on Monday with a vague tweet ... suggesting they've known about Weinstein's behavior, but had remained silent.

Ben Affleck Casey Affleck, how’s your morning boys? — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 9, 2017

Affleck added in his statement, "We must support those who come forward" and condemn behavior like Weinstein's. He also said having "more women in positions of power" would help.

Speaking of women in power ... Hillary Clinton finally sounded off on Weinstein, who's famously made sizeable donations to her political campaigns.

Hillary said, "I was shocked and appalled by the revelations. The behavior described by women coming forward cannot be tolerated. Their courage and the support of others is critical in helping to stop this kind of behavior."