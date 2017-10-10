Dodgers' Cody Bellinger Gets Trash Can Shower After NLDS Sweep

Breaking News
Forget the Gatorade bath, the L.A. Dodgers hit Cody Bellinger with a TRASH CAN downpour Monday during their NLDS sweep celebration.
Unclear what was in the trash can ... maybe beer, maybe champagne, melted ice? Who cares -- it was awesome.
And after Yasiel Puig and Kenley Jansen doused the rook, it got even crazier.
Highlights included:
- Belly sprayin' champagne straight up Kenta Maeda's nose
- Kenley strappin' on the goggles before a team-wide bottle-poppin'
- Clayton Kershaw yellin' like a maniac ... and manager Dave Roberts declaring them the best damn team in baseball ('cause who cares about jinxes, right?)
Congrats!