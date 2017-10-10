Dodgers' Cody Bellinger Gets Trash Can Shower After NLDS Sweep

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger Trash Can Shower In Boozy Locker Room Bash

Forget the Gatorade bath, the L.A. Dodgers hit Cody Bellinger with a TRASH CAN downpour Monday during their NLDS sweep celebration.

Unclear what was in the trash can ... maybe beer, maybe champagne, melted ice? Who cares -- it was awesome.

And after Yasiel Puig and Kenley Jansen doused the rook, it got even crazier.

Highlights included:

- Belly sprayin' champagne straight up Kenta Maeda's nose

- Kenley strappin' on the goggles before a team-wide bottle-poppin'

- Clayton Kershaw yellin' like a maniac ... and manager Dave Roberts declaring them the best damn team in baseball ('cause who cares about jinxes, right?)

Congrats!