'American Horror Story' Edited Mass Shooting Scene Airs on TV, Unedited Online

'American Horror Story' Edited Mass Shooting Scene Airs ... But the Gore's Still Online

Producers for "American Horror Story" made good on their promise to edit a mass shooting scene for this week's episode, but the carnage can still be seen online.

FX aired "Mid-Western Assassin" Tuesday, and you can see they significantly pared it down to avoid showing anyone actually getting shot. You mostly just hear the victims.

The decision to make major cuts to the shooting scene came on the heels of the Vegas mass shooting. However, viewers can still use FX's video-on-demand feature to watch the unedited version of the scene ... where at least 3 people are shot onscreen.