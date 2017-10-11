Donald Trump: NFL Shoulda Suspended Kaepernick for Kneeling

If the NFL would have hit Colin Kaepernick with a meaningful suspension every time he took a knee last season, it would have killed the protest dead in its tracks ... so says Donald Trump.

The President of the United States sat down with Sean Hannity and spoke about the biggest issue in pro sports -- the national anthem demonstrations.

"Frankly the NFL should have suspended him for 1 game and he would have never done it again," Trump said.

POTUS suggested a stronger punishment if Kaep would have kneeled a 2nd time and a season-long suspension for a 3rd kneel.

One the NFL made an example of Kaep, Trump says "you would never of had a problem."

He concluded, "You can not disrespect our country, our flag our anthem, you can not do that."