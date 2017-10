Nia Long Screw Dove Black Skin is Not Abnormal

Nia Long used Dove products, UNTIL she read the label.

We got Nia Tuesday in one of the treasures of L.A. -- Larchmont Village -- and asked her about the brouhaha over the soap.

It's pretty stunning ... she says she was a fan of Dove until she noticed the description on the box that said it was for "normal to dark skin." Translation ... dark skin isn't normal.

That's all she wrote for Nia ... who raised the bar and chose a different bar.