NFL's Warren Moon Rips Team USA Soccer, 'It's Disturbing'

NFL Hall of Famer Warren Moon is pretty upset about Team USA getting bounced from the World Cup -- telling TMZ Sports it's "disturbing" considering all of the athletic resources we have.

For the record, Moon is pretty well-versed in the world of international soccer ... and told us what Team USA soccer needs to do if we REALLY want to compete with the top countries in the world.

By the way, Moon also calls BS on the excuse that our top athletes are playing other sports like football and basketball instead of soccer.

"We have enough athletes in this country to play soccer."