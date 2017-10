Beyonce Back In Formation 4 Months After Twins' Birth

Beyonce gave birth to twins Rumi and Sir only four months ago but you can't tell ... from any angle.

Bey's been sharing pics of her post-twins bod on Instagram, ever since the kiddos were born, but this latest batch of her in a corset is the first time she's shown off her midriff ... a good midriff we might add.

She's definitely lost her pregnancy lbs, but got to hand it to Bey ... she's still keepin' that booty poppin' ... almost too poppin'.

Hail to the queen.