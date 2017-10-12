USA Soccer Coach Bruce Arena Claps Back at Haters Following World Cup Elimination

USA Soccer Coach Bruce Arena Claps Back at Haters After World Cup Elimination

Team USA soccer coach Bruce Arena has a message for people calling for him to be fired -- Thanks for the support!!!

Arena landed at LAX Wednesday -- less than 24 hours after USMNT's loss to Trinidad and Tobago which eliminated them from the 2018 World Cup -- and TMZ Sports asked him straight-up what went wrong. His answer was directly to the point.

Honestly ... Bruce doesn't seem too rattled by the crushing defeat or concerned about his job, and even dishes out some advice on how American soccer can get back on track.

Is it 2022 yet?