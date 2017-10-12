Chester Bennington's Carpool Karaoke Episode Airs

Chester Bennington Carpool Karaoke Episode Airs With Family's Blessing

Chester Bennington was in good spirits, and singing his heart out less than a week before his death ... as seen in the Linkin Park Carpool Karaoke episode that just aired.

James Corden and the folks behind "Carpool Karaoke: The Series" just dropped the episode which had Chester behind the wheel, and Ken Jeong riding shotgun.

Chester looked happy, jamming to his hits as well as other artists' ... including OutKast's "Hey Ya!"

Chester hanged himself 6 days after filming this episode. Corden said Chester's family had final say over the episode airing.