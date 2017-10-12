Rose McGowan Suspended from Twitter Over Harvey Weinstein, Ben Affleck Attacks

Rose McGowan has been booted from Twitter for tweets attacking Ben Affleck and Harvey Weinstein.
Rose went wild on Twitter, telling Affleck to "f*** off," and going after the honchos at The Weinstein Co., saying, "Every man there has the blood of sorrow on their hands." She says Bob Weinstein, Harvey's brother, "is a POS."
And Matt Damon wasn't spared ... Rose tweeted, "What's it like to be a spineless profiteer who stays silent?"
And Harvey Weinstein was in Rose's sights ... after the New Yorker tweeted the police audio of Harvey's conversations with Ambra Gutierrez, Rose tweeted, "Now imagine his huge size, its monster face/body closing in on you. In one second your life path is not yours. You have been stolen."
And of her own encounter Rose posted a pic of herself and tweeted, "This is the girl that was hurt by a monster. This is who you are shaming with your silence."
It appears Rose just got a time-out ... she may be back as early as today ... but Twitter made its point.