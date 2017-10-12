Ryan Phillippe Back on His Feet After 'Freak' Injury

Ryan Phillippe Back on His Feet ... Mum on Ex-GF's Lawsuit

Ryan Phillippe is back to walking the walk -- with some assistance -- but he's definitely not talking the talk when it comes to his legal battle with ex-gf, Elsie Hewitt.

We got Ryan Wednesday at LAX, where he was expertly speed crutching his way to TSA -- and giving us an update on his recovery from what he initially called a "freak accident." You'll recall, TMZ later found out Ryan's leg was crushed by a UTV.

He's still not saying much about the domestic violence allegations Hewitt made in a lawsuit against him. Can't really blame him. As we reported, Ryan plans to countersue for defamation.