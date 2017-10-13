Blac Chyna Suspected of Vandalism After Smashing Guy's Phone

Blac Chyna Vandalism Suspect For Smashing Guy's Phone

Blac Chyna went HAM on some guy's phone, and then the guy went OFF ... to talk to the police.

Chyna's listed as the suspect in a misdemeanor vandalism report LAPD took Thursday around 3:30 AM. Law enforcement tells TMZ, the man was shooting video of Chyna as she left a Hollywood club and she wasn't happy about it.

That's obvious in this video shot by another photog, where you clearly see Chyna slap something out of a man's hand. Sources close to Chyna tell us she'd repeatedly told photogs she didn't want to be shot. When they persisted ... she flipped, and threatened to get some "real n***as" to kick their asses.

Based on the video, BC didn't need backup.