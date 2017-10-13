Jason Aldean's Message to Evildoers in Onstage Return: 'F*** You!!!'

Jason Aldean to Evildoers 'F*** You!!!'

The country star resumed his concert tour Thursday night in Tulsa, OK and opened with comforting words for the Las Vegas shooting victims. As you know, Jason -- who canceled shows in L.A., San Diego and Anaheim in the aftermath -- was onstage when the shots rang out.

Jason said the 58 people killed are always on his mind but he also thinks about fans who weren't shot but were traumatized by the experience. He said, "Even though people may not have physical injuries it's gonna be a mental thing for a lot of people for a long time."

The singer then directed his anger at those trying to make us live in fear.

Watch. Powerful stuff.