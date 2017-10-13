Jerry Jones: Ezekiel Elliott Is Getting Screwed

Jerry Jones: Ezekiel Elliott Is Getting Screwed

Breaking News

Jerry Jones thinks Ezekiel Elliott is getting a raw deal -- saying the 6-game suspension is simply unfair.

The Dallas Cowboys owner called in to 105.3 early Friday morning and said, "I'm very familiar with all of the facts and the details of this case. Very familiar ... Zeke did not get treated fairly here."

As we previously reported, a federal appeals court issued a ruling essentially clearing the way for the NFL to enforce the 6-game suspension it handed to Elliott as a result of a domestic violence investigation.

Elliott was never charged with a crime -- but the NFL's private investigators believe Elliott did, in fact, attack his girlfriend back in 2016. Zeke denies all wrongdoing and Jones clearly believes him.

"Zeke and his team and the Cowboys do not think [the NFL's suspension and punishment process] was done in a fair way. We are trying to get that looked at, and we got a setback yesterday."

As for Elliott, his lawyer says the RB is exploring his legal options.