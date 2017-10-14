Courtney Love Warned Actresses in 2005 to Stay Clear of Harvey Weinstein

Courtney Love Warned Actresses in 2005 Stay Clear of Weinstein

More proof of the biggest lie in Hollywood ... that no one knew about the shenanigans of Harvey Weinstein.

We found this video -- circa 2005 -- from the red carpet event for the Pamela Anderson Comedy Central Roast.

Courtney Love is asked if she has advice for young women trying to make it in Hollywood. She hesitates -- fearing what she says could land her in court -- but then she goes for it, warning women to decline an invite from Weinstein at a swanky Bev Hills hotel.

Love was not afraid to be seen in public with Weinstein. Here she is in 2012 with Jessica Chastain, interacting with Harvey Weinstein at the Sunset Tower Hotel.