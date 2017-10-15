James Corden Apologizes for Tasteless Harvey Weinstein Jokes

James Corden Sorry for the Bad Weinstein Jokes

James Corden is apologizing for making light of the Harvey Weinstein scandal with tasteless jokes he made onstage ... and after Rose McGowan teared into him online.

Corden issued an apology Sunday saying "To be clear, sexual assault is no laughing matter. I was not trying to make light of Harvey’s inexcusable behavior, but to shame him, the abuser, not his victims. I am truly sorry for anyone offended, that was never my intention."

The "Late Late Show" star caught a ton of flak this weekend for jokes he cracked while hosting the amfAR Gala on Fridya in L.A.

Straight out gate, host @JKCorden with Harvey Weinstein jokes. Too soon? Some laughs, some groans #amfARLosAngeles pic.twitter.com/nx88w5UwUe — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) October 14, 2017

Corden's comments were met with a lot of groans and little laughs, but he persisted and kept the offensive Weinstein jokes coming through the night. One of his biggest critics was Weinstein accuser Rose McGowan, who called Corden a "MOTHERF****** PIGLET" on Twitter.

If there's one thing we've learned this week ... it's that Rose knows no filter ... and takes no prisoners on the subject of Weinstein. Seems Corden knows that all too well now.