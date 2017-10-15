Vegas Hotel Mogul Steve Wynn Keeping People Safe From Terrorists ... 'Helluva Challenge'

Vegas Hotel Mogul Steve Wynn Says Keeping People Safe, 'Helluva Challenge'

EXCLUSIVE

Steve Wynn, the hotel mogul who is the kingpin of Las Vegas, is worried there is no quick fix to keeping people safe in Vegas or for that matter anywhere else.

We got Wynn and his wife Saturday night in WeHo leaving Craig's and he made no apologies for the way Mandalay Bay handled the massacre ... he says they did a good job. Nonetheless, he seems to say lawsuits are inevitable.

Beyond that, Steve acknowledges the difficulty of preventing acts by madmen ... underscoring it by wishing our 25-year-old cameraman well in a scary world.