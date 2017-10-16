Boxing Star Cecilia Braekhus Gets Kissed By Opponent at Face-Off

Boxing Star Cecilia Braekhus Kissed By Opponent ... During Face-Off

Yeah -- that's a pretty effective way of promoting a fight.

Earlier today in Norway, undefeated boxing star Cecilia Braekhus was facing off with Sweden's Mikaela Lauren for their upcoming fight ... when Mikaela decided to show Cecilia some love (literally).

Hard to say if it was mind games or if Mikaela just thinks Cecilia's hot ... either way, that was a serious lip-lock.

Cecilia shoved her face in shock, but took the kiss like a champ -- laughing off the gesture and even thanking her future opponent for giving her some sugar.