Bill Bellamy Harvey Weinstein Has a Right to Fight

Bill Bellamy Says Harvey Weinstein Has a Right to Fight for Job

EXCLUSIVE

Bill Bellamy has a soft spot for Harvey Weinstein.

We got Bill at LAX Monday where he said a lot of what the fallen mogul did was good ... he built the empire from which he's now been banished. He says the success of TWC was built off the back of Harvey.

Bill's also got sympathy for the victims and Harvey's kids, but you gotta listen ... he's got Harvey's back in his fight to get his old job at The Weinstein Company.