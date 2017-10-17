'RHOC' Star Kelly Dodd Unloads Oceanside Home ... And Husband

'RHOC' Star Kelly Dodd I Got Rid Of My House ... My Husband's Next!

Exclusive Details

It took a year, but 'Real Housewives of Orange County' star Kelly Dodd was finally able to unload her remodeled Newport Beach home after cutting the price ... and it just so happens she's also ready to cut things off with her estranged husband, Michael.

The 4 bedroom, 4 bath oceanside home sold for $5 million. It was originally listed for $6.25 million last summer.

Kelly and Michael tried to give their marriage another try after she filed for divorce in 2012. Along the way they flipped this home, but the marriage didn't survive.

We're told Kelly's going through with the divorce finally. She's renting a place in Newport for the time being and is ready to date again.