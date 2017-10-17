Ex-Laker Marcelo Huertas NBA Players Are 'Babies'

Ex-Lakers PG Marcelo Huertas Says NBA Players Are 'Babies'

Breaking News

Marcelo Huertas had a rough run with the L.A. Lakers ... and now he's clapping back at his former team and the NBA for how they coddle their superstars.

"In the NBA, players are babies ... everyone is afraid of dealing with the athletes," Huertas told Portuguese hoops blog Bala na Cesta.

"That's not a thing in Europe. If you step over the line, you're punished athletically, financially, you're thrown out, suspended, whatever the hell. That doesn't exist in the NBA. I would see things and say, 'There's no way this is possible."'

Marcelo -- a Euroleague veteran -- says his 3 years with the Lakers were pretty tough for him emotionally ... claiming he put in a TON of hard work, even mentoring his younger point guard competition, just to ride the pine.

"Everything you can imagine, I would do it. If it had been in Europe I would've played."

FYI, Huertas averaged 15 minutes -- and 4 points a game -- in 2 seasons with L.A.

Now, the Brazilian baller's back in Spain, meaning he should get plenty of minutes.

As for the Lakers ... got a feeling they'll be OK at this point.