Eric Dickerson: O.J. Simpson Called Me to Play Golf

Didn't take long for O.J. Simpson to reach out to his old NFL pals -- he called Eric Dickerson THE NIGHT he was released from prison ... this according to the Hall of Famer himself.

"He's good. He's really good," Dickerson told TMZ Sports ... "He's trying to get me to hang out with him."

Dickerson and Simpson were pretty tight before O.J. got locked up and have remained friendly throughout the years.

E.D. says O.J. has already invited him out to Vegas for a round of golf -- and while he's not ready to hit the links with Juice just yet ... sounds like it's just a matter of time.