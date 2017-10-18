Marcia Clark Buckle Up, Harvey Weinstein ... Expect Criminal Charges!!!

Marcia Clark Says Harvey Weinstein Should Expect Criminal Charges

EXCLUSIVE

Harvey Weinstein's troubles are just beginning, because in Marcia Clark's expert legal opinion ... he'll likely be facing a criminal jury soon.

We got the famed O.J. Simpson prosecutor at LAX Wednesday and she said accusers coming forward, and lawsuits are just the start for Weinstein. The next step, she says, could be criminal charges.

Marcia knows of what she speaks -- on Tuesday the L.A. City Attorney encouraged any victims to come forward and report sexual harassment or abuse in the workplace.

It's clear she's keeping an eye on the whole scandal -- so, our guy asked Marcia would be willing to take it on as a prosecutor. She's long since left that gig but a woman can dream, can't she?