Mike Comrie at Cubs Game: Arrieta Wasn't The Only One Lights Out!

Following in the great tradition of Harry Caray, ex-NHL star Mike Comrie got a little boozy for the Cubs playoff game on Wednesday ... maybe a little too boozy.

Comrie's a big Cubbies fan -- his father is a part-owner of the team -- and with Chicago finally taking it to the Dodgers at Wrigley Field in Game 4 of the NLCS, Comrie celebrated a little extra hard in the stands.

You can see in the footage ... Comrie needed a 7th inning stretch before the 7th inning!

We reached out to Comrie for comment -- and he gave us one of the best statements ever.

"Lights out for Arrieta and me. One too many beers."