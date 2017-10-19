Nick Cannon Hey, Kids ... Stay the Hell Away from Hollywood!!!

Nick Cannon says Keep Kids The Hell Away from Hollywood!!!

EXCLUSIVE

Nick Cannon's advice to parents looking to get their child actors into Hollywood? Don't.

We got Nick out at LAX Wednesday and wanted to get his take on whether kids are safe in the industry following Reese Witherspoon's revelation she was sexually assaulted by a director as a 16-year-old. She confessed the harrowing experience amid Harvey Weinstein's continuing fallout.

Nick -- himself a kid actor, performer and teenage star -- had zero hesitation about where he stands: kids shouldn't be working ... especially in Hollywood.