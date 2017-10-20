'Teen Mom' Farrah & Kailyn Hey Jenelle, Hate 'Teen Mom' Edits? ... Get a New Gig, Hun!

Farrah Abraham & Kailyn Lowry Rip Jenelle Evans Over 'Teen Mom' Editing Issues

EXCLUSIVE

Farrah Abraham doesn't think Jenelle Evans should complain about "Teen Mom 2" edits that make her look bad -- 'cause that's not her job ... unless she wants it.

We got the OG "Teen Mom" star Thursday at LAX where we asked her to weigh in on Jenelle's gripes over MTV supposedly hyping her TV drama through edits ... and her threatening to walk away from the show if MTV doesn't do her right.

If there was ever a walking definition of "who gives a s***" ... it's gotta be Farrah. Besides ... the "Apply Now" button at MTV is always available, according to her.

Ditto for another 'Teen Mom' star, Kailyn Lowry, who's got her own take on Jenelle. In short, take a look at yourself in the mirror ... and your contract while you're at it.