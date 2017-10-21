Steve Harvey Is Open to Supporting Mark Cuban For President

Steve Harvey I'm Open to Supporting Mark Cuban for Prez

Steve Harvey is down with Mark Cuban running for Prez in 2020 ... well, somewhat down with it."

We got Steve, with Corey Gable at his side, leaving Via Alloro Friday in Bev Hills. Our photog asked about the Cuban's rumored run, and Steve is receptive.

Harvey's not a Trump fan, but doesn't think he should be a buzz kill for businessmen running for the highest office in the land.

