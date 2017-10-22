Gucci Mane & Keyshia Flossing $120k Lock and Key Wedding Gift

EXCLUSIVE
Gucci Mane's diamond heart has just 1 key ... and luckily his new wife Keyshia Ka'oir is holding it.
The newlyweds got a pretty baller gift from Gucci's best friend -- Pierre "Pee" Thomas, CEO of Quality Control Music -- two 28-carat diamond necklaces, and each has an additional 15-carat diamond pendant attached.
Gucci got the heart pendant, and wifey has the key. The jewelry -- made by Wafi Lalani at Jewelry Unlimited in ATL -- was delivered in an awesome case that plays Gucci's song "Curve."
Now, that's how ya lock it down.