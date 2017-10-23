Cubs' Jake Arrieta Lose the NLCS? Lose the Beard!

Can't have a playoff beard when you're not in the playoffs.

After the L.A. Dodgers beat up on the Chicago Cubs in the NLCS, pitcher Jake Arrieta decided to axe his October face warmer ... and dammit, he's beautiful.

Jake's wife Brittany had to show off Arrieta's clean-cut look on social media -- saying, "Well hello there #MyOffseasonBoyfriend."

Can't really give Arrieta too much grief -- he was lights out in the NLCS -- leading the Cubs to their only win during that series.

Meanwhile, Justin Turner still has his playoff beard. Just sayin' ...