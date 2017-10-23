LeBron Throws Baller 'Moana'-Themed Party For Daughter's 3rd Birthday

Lebron Baller 'Moana' Party For Daughter ... With Bouncy Houses!!

Imagine "My Super Sweet 16" ... for a 3-year-old!!

That's how things went down for LeBron James' daughter, Zhuri -- who got an AWESOME "Moana"-themed bash this weekend ... complete with singers and bouncy houses!!!

There was hula dancing, balloon palm trees and a full dessert bar -- with "Moana"-themed treats!

King James ain't the only one going all-out for his kids over the weekend ... DJ Khaled rented out LIV nightclub at Fontainebleau in Miami for his son Asahd's 1st birthday.

To be a kid again ...