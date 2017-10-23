Triple H In-Ring Twerk Sesh ... The Rock & Steph Likey

Triple H Twerks in WWE Ring, Gets Love from The Rock & Steph McMahon

How did pro wrestling legend Triple H celebrate his return to the ring?

TWERK! TWERK!! TWERK!!!

The WWE exec strapped on his boots for an event in Santiago, Chile ... and let loose some serious dance moves after his match -- waggin' his hips and shakin' his booty like his life depended on it.

Triple H twerking is all I needed from today pic.twitter.com/Jk3xqiYG0V — Connor (@ConnorJA_) October 22, 2017

But don't forget -- HHH is a HEEL ... so after boogieing down, he laid out The New Day's Kofi Kingston with his signature pedigree.

Triple H's wife, Stephanie McMahon, clearly didn't think he had it in him -- but The Rock ﻿could smelllllllll what The Game was cookin'!!