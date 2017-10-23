Bill Clinton Hangs with Usain Bolt ... 'I'm a Huge Fan!'

Bill Clinton Hangs with Usain Bolt, 'I'm a Huge Fan!'

Breaking News

Usain Bolt loves Bill Clinton. Bill Clinton loves Usain Bolt ... and they professed their love for each other at an F1 race in Texas over the weekend.

The two were both VIP guests at the US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas on Sunday -- where they hung out and BS'd together before the race?

Bolt told Bill he's the greatest President ever. Clinton told Bolt, "I'm a huge fan."

And why? There was that time at the Olympics Bolt convinced his GF to let him mess around with other women.

Game respects game, right?

Bolt also hung out with Lewis Hamilton -- who ended up winning the race!