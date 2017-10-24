Cate Blanchett's Message to Hollywood's Harvey Weinsteins, 'We Don't Want to F*** You'

Cate Blanchett Just Because We Dress Sexy Doesn't Mean We Want to F*** You!

Cate Blanchett took a not-so-subtle jab at Harvey Weinstein and other sexual harassers by pointing out women who wear sexy clothes don't necessarily want to have sex -- but in much fewer words.

Cate was speaking at the InStyle Awards Monday night in L.A., and although she never said Weinstein's name -- the message was clear when she started talking about women's fashion choices. 

Cindy Crawford, Selena Gomez, Zendaya and Brie Larson were all in the crowd when Cate unloaded with her awesomely blunt declaration: don't assume we're dressing up for you, and, most importantly, don't touch!

But again ... she said it better.