Cate Blanchett's Message to Hollywood's Harvey Weinsteins, 'We Don't Want to F*** You'

Cate Blanchett took a not-so-subtle jab at Harvey Weinstein and other sexual harassers by pointing out women who wear sexy clothes don't necessarily want to have sex -- but in much fewer words.
Cate was speaking at the InStyle Awards Monday night in L.A., and although she never said Weinstein's name -- the message was clear when she started talking about women's fashion choices.
Cate Blanchett at tonight's #InStyleAwards: "We all like looking sexy, but it doesn't mean we want to f---k you." pic.twitter.com/3FKFjJJVzC— Andrea Mandell (@AndreaMandell) October 24, 2017
Cindy Crawford, Selena Gomez, Zendaya and Brie Larson were all in the crowd when Cate unloaded with her awesomely blunt declaration: don't assume we're dressing up for you, and, most importantly, don't touch!
But again ... she said it better.