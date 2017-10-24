KFC I'm #1 Herb, Show Me Them Spice Girls ... Says L.A. City Councilman

KFC's #1 Herb, L.A. City Council Prez Down to Promote 11 Herbs & Spices

One of the KFC's now-famous 11 "Herbs and Spices" is an L.A. City Councilman, who's totally down for an original recipe hookup with the Spice Girls and the other herbs. Make it happen, Colonel!

We got L.A. City Council President Herb J. Wesson Jr. -- 1 of the 6 Herbs KFC follows on Twitter, along with all 5 Spice Girls -- and he says there's nothing fowl about his newfound fame.

He also made it clear ... he's not afraid to sell out for chicken, as evidenced by his suddenly booming social media.

That finger lickin’ good feeling when you are one of @KFC’s 11 herbs and spices! pic.twitter.com/J9AslN9cLx — Herb J. Wesson, Jr. (@HerbJWesson) October 20, 2017

Herb's not sure which ingredient he is in the secret recipe, but he's already declared himself the #1 Herb -- apologies to music legend, Herb Alpert -- and he has big plans, if Colonel Sanders cares to listen.

We can see it now -- ya can't fry KFC without Wesson!!

Or something like that.