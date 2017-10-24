L.A. Dodgers We Take Bows ... Not Knees

Los Angeles Dodgers, We Take Bows, Not Knees During World Series

EXCLUSIVE

The Los Angeles Dodgers will all be upright Tuesday when the National Anthem is sung before game 1 of the World Series ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Sources familiar with the situation tell us, none of the players will take a knee, which is consistent with the entire season ... not a single member of the team has taken a knee. In fact, aside from one Oakland player, there has been no such protest on any team for the entire season.

Our sources say it's such a "nonissue" for the Dodgers ... management hasn't even spoken to the players about it.

As for the person who will sing the National Anthem ... we're told "no knee."