Ex-NFL Star Robert Mathis Arrested for Intoxicated Driving

Former Indianapolis Colts star Robert Mathis -- a 6-time pro bowler -- was arrested in Indiana early Tuesday morning after cops say he was driving while intoxicated.

The details surrounding the arrest are slim (we're working on it) -- but officials say Mathis was taken into custody at 12:09 AM and booked for OWI: Endangering a Person.

The 36-year-old was locked up at Hamilton County Jail. According to a jail official, he was released this morning without bail after spending about 9 hours behind bars.

Mathis was a beast during his 13 seasons as a player -- he won a Super Bowl -- and was hired as an assistant coach by the team back in Sept.