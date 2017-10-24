The Miz My Fetus Hit the Genetic Lottery

WWE's The Miz: My Fetus Hit the Genetic Lottery!

EXCLUSIVE

WWE, reality TV ... IT DOESN'T MATTER -- The Miz says his future daughter will dominate any career she damn well pleases 'cause of her championship pedigree.

"Genetically, she's gonna be a star," The Miz told TMZ Sports﻿ ... pointing out that his WWE superstar wife, Maryse﻿, is a physical specimen, too.

(Note: he's right)

But if his kid wants to break from the family biz, he's down with his daughter following in his "Real World" footsteps too.

"She can do whatever she wants, whatever she puts her mind to."

Kid's due in the spring. Stay tuned ...