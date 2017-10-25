Chris Brown's Baby Mama No More Beef with Ex-Friend ... Cases Dismissed

Chris Brown's Baby Mama and Her Ex-Friend Resolve Harassment Beef

Chris Brown's baby mama is walking away from one legal battle after working things out with the woman she claims made death threats against her.

Nia Guzman and Shakur Sozahdah both ran to court earlier this month and got temporary restraining orders against each other. As we reported, Nia claimed Shakur was threatening her and daughter Royalty. Shakur claimed Guzman was harassing her because she's a witness in Nia's custody battle with Chris.

According to docs, obtained by TMZ, though ... the ladies have resolved the dispute through mediation. Both restraining orders are gone and the cases have been dismissed.

The only remnant of their beef -- Shakur's diss track. That's forever.