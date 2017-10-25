Spencer Pratt Devastated Over Bird's Death ... Humming in Heaven Now

Spencer Pratt Devastated Over Hummingbird Death, Holds Funeral

Spencer Pratt is hurting after suffering a huge loss -- a tiny bird he believes succumbed to the unseasonable heat.

The reality TV star woke up to the horror in his L.A. home Tuesday -- after sleeping in a little late. One of his backyard hummingbirds -- which he'd befriended -- was unresponsive.

Spencer was emotional, but gathered himself to go buy supplies for a proper burial for his beloved "hummer angel." Check out the ceremony. Just beautiful.

He has a message for his fellow hummingbird lovers too -- don't use red dye nectar!!! He thinks it kills them.