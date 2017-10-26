Kaepernick & Maxwell Hate Proves Our Point, Says Broncos' Brandon Marshall

Broncos' Brandon Marshall Kaep/Maxwell Hate Proves Our Point ... We're Right to Protest

EXCLUSIVE

The fact that Colin Kaepernick and Bruce Maxwell are dealing with blatant prejudice proves that protesting is the right move -- so says Denver Broncos star Brandon Marshall.

We spoke with Marshall -- one of the NFL's first players to take a knee -- about how Maxwell -- MLB's only player to take a knee -- was allegedly denied service by a pro-Trump waiter ... and Brandon saw a silver lining in the "ridiculous" act.

"It kind of just proves our point," he told TMZ Sports.

"Just like, I heard that Colin, I guess he just got a million-dollar book deal ... there was a lot comments, a lot of hate comments – and they’re just proving our point."

Point being -- "Those things need to be brought to light because prejudice is still (very) much alive in our society."