Melania Trump As Presented by Courtney Stodden (Sorry, Slovenia)

Courtney Stodden Does Melania Trump for Halloween, Accent and All

Here's a scary thought -- "Ladies and gentlemen, please stand for First Lady Courtney Stodden."

Yes, Melania Trump just got Stodden'd. The wannabe Hollywood starlet slipped into a wig, false eyelashes and a heavy, heavy accent for Halloween. Now, this is gonna hurt a bit ... but truth is, she kinda did a bang-up job.

Some people, like maybe President Trump, might be offended by Stodden's take on Melania's accent -- but c'mon ... Courtney's done worse. Much worse.

No matter how ya slice it, this is a clear upgrade.