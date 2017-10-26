Lamar Odom Parties at L.A. Strip Club

Lamar Odom Strip Club Comeback ... Is This a Bad Idea??

Lamar Odom hit up an L.A. strip club Tuesday night -- where he threw money and danced around the place until 2 AM ... which begs the question -- is this a terrible idea for him?!

Odom has been super candid about how drugs, partying and sex all played a huge role in the 2015 drug overdose at a Nevada brothel that nearly killed him.

So, when we saw this video of Odom partying at Crazy Girls ... it made us wonder if a strip club is really the best place for him to be hanging out these days.

Wonder what Khloe would say ...