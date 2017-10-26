TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Lamar Odom Strip Club Comeback ... Is This a Bad Idea??

10/26/2017 12:40 AM PDT

Lamar Odom Parties at L.A. Strip Club

EXCLUSIVE

Lamar Odom hit up an L.A. strip club Tuesday night -- where he threw money and danced around the place until 2 AM ... which begs the question -- is this a terrible idea for him?!

Odom has been super candid about how drugs, partying and sex all played a huge role in the 2015 drug overdose at a Nevada brothel that nearly killed him. 

So, when we saw this video of Odom partying at Crazy Girls ... it made us wonder if a strip club is really the best place for him to be hanging out these days.

Wonder what Khloe would say ... 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web