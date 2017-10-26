TMZ

Odell Beckham's Dad Arrested On Gun and Weed Charges

10/26/2017 12:34 PM PDT

EXCLUSIVE

Odell Beckham's biological father -- Odell Beckham Sr. -- was arrested in Texas on Wednesday after officials in Texas say he was carrying weed and a gun ... TMZ Sports has learned. 

Details surrounding the arrest are unclear -- but Odell was booked on 2 charges ... "unlawful carrying weapon" and "possession of marijuana under 2 ounces."

Beckham was taken to a nearby station where he was booked and posed for a mug shot. He has since been released on $5,000 bail.

Like his son, Odell Sr. played football at LSU -- and was the starting running back for the Tigers when Odell was born in 1992.

