Teyana Taylor Is Still Going to Meet Janet Jackson

Teyana Taylor lost it after her botched meeting with Janet Jackson because it's a moment she's been waiting for her entire life, and turns out it's still gonna happen.

TT and JJ were supposed to have a rendezvous 2 days ago but it didn't go down because Teyana's connecting flight got canceled due to weather. Still, Janet reached out to her afterward by FaceTime ... which left Teyana hysterical.

When we got Teyana at LAX Wednesday she was ecstatic because she's getting a second bite of the apple -- she and Janet are hooking up this weekend. The plan is just for a meet-and-greet, but Teyana made it clear ... she'll be ready if her idol needs an extra dancer onstage.

Dreams do come true.